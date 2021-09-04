CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA confirms rescheduled spacewalk for September 12

By Shane McGlaun
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHk5D_0bmoMFpX00

Astronauts aboard the ISS have been working to install new solar panel arrays outside the ISS over the last handful of weeks. The new solar panel arrays are upgrades to aging panels that have lost their effectiveness and will give the space station the power it needs to operate into the future. One of the spacewalks to install solar panels was previously canceled.

NASA has now confirmed that the rescheduled spacewalk will occur on Sunday, September 12. NASA says it will provide details about the procedures schedule during a news conference that will be held on September 10 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Live coverage of the news conference and the spacewalk will be aired on NASA television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

This particular spacewalk is notable because it will be the first conducted by a pair of international partner astronauts from the space station Quest airlock. The mission is US EVA 77 and was originally scheduled to happen on October 24. The mission will see astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Akihiko Hoshide attaching a support bracket to the space station in preparation for the future installation of a third solar array.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei will provide support from inside the space station as he recovers from a minor medical issue. NASA is inviting media to participate in a news conference to register no later than Thursday, September 9. However, no media is being allowed into the NASA facility in-person participation due to restrictions in place by the pandemic.

Anyone watching everything via social media can participate and ask questions using the hashtag #AskNASA. Live coverage of the spacewalk will begin at 7 AM on September 12, with crew members scheduled to exit the airlock at about 8:30 AM. The spacewalk will last about six hours and 30 minutes.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akihiko Hoshide
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacewalk#Johnson Space Center#Iss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Hawthorne, CAparabolicarc.com

NASA Awards Launch Services Contract for GOES-U Mission to SpaceX

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide launch services for the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U (GOES-U) mission. GOES-U will provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth’s weather, oceans, and environment, as well as real-time mapping of total lightning activity and improved monitoring of solar activity and space weather.
Redondo Beach, CAThe Weather Channel

NASA Confirms Launch of Much-Awaited James Webb Telescope in December 2021

NASA has confirmed plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope into orbit on December 18, 2021. Webb, which is touted as the US space agency's next great space observatory, was first targeted to launch in March this year. It was later pushed back to October due to impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as technical challenges.
Aerospace & Defenseaustincountynewsonline.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Collects Puzzle Pieces of Mars’ History

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover successfully collected its first pair of rock samples, and scientists already are gaining new insights into the region. After collecting its first sample, named “Montdenier,” Sept. 6, the team collected a second, “Montagnac,” from the same rock Sept. 8. Analysis of the rocks from which the...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

How to watch astronauts on a spacewalk at the ISS on Sunday

Two astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are making final preparations for a spacewalk on Sunday, September 12, and NASA will livestream the entire event. The spacewalk was originally scheduled for August 24 but had to be postponed when one of the participants, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, suffered a pinched nerve in his neck shortly before it was scheduled to start.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

The James Webb telescope has a bona fide launch date

NASA announced in August that the James Webb Space Telescope had passed its final ground-based tests and was being prepared for shipment to its launch site in Kourou, French Guiana. Now, the oft-delayed $10 billion telescope has an official launch date: December 18, 2021. The date was announced on Wednesday...
Aerospace & Defensesandiegouniontribune.com

Smoke alarms sound at International Space Station

MOSCOW — Smoke alarms went off at the Russian segment of the International Space Station in the early hours of Thursday, and the crew reported noticing smoke and the smell of burnt plastic. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said the incident took place in the Russian-built Zvezda module and occurred as...
Aerospace & Defenseshorelinemedia.net

Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk on ISS

Cosmonauts from Russia's Roscosmos carry out a lengthy space walk to continue integrating the Russian-built Nauka science lab. (Sep. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ff702127e22742cf91db6ca8a2daddcc.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Most powerful space telescope ever built gets a new launch date

The most powerful space telescope ever built is set to launch on December 18, NASA has announced. But with so many delays affecting the James Webb Space Telescope’s deployment over the years, many observers may not believe the new schedule until they actually see the rocket blasting into space with the telescope tucked away in the fairing.
Redondo Beach, CAscitechdaily.com

NASA’s $10 Billion New Observatory: James Webb Space Telescope Gets a Launch Date

NASA plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope into orbit on December 18, 2021, to serve as the premier deep space observatory for the next decade. The agency set the new target launch date in coordination with Arianespace after Webb recently and successfully completed its rigorous testing regimen – a major turning point for the mission. The new date also follows Arianespace successfully launching an Ariane 5 rocket in late July and scheduling a launch that will precede Webb. The July launch was the first for an Ariane 5 since August 2020.
Aerospace & Defenseksl.com

Mars rover collects first rock sample, plans for transport to Earth

Wheel tread marks are left in the soil of Jezero Crater on Mars, as NASA's Mars rover Perseverance drives on Martian surface for the first time March 4, 2021. The rover is collecting samples to bring back to Earth. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via Reuters) LOS ANGELES — NASA's Mars science rover Perseverance has collected and stashed away the first of numerous mineral samples that the U.S. space agency hopes to retrieve from the surface of the Red Planet for analysis on Earth.
Cape Canaveral, FLLedger-Enquirer

NASA confirms Mars rover’s 1st rock sample grab, 40 to go

NASA’s newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth. The Perseverance rover team confirmed last week’s successful drilling and collection, after reviewing photos of the core sample. NASA wanted to be certain the sample was safe inside the titanium tube, before sharing the news Monday.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

NASA confirms Perseverance Mars rover got its first piece of rock

NASA confirmed Monday that its Perseverance Mars rover succeeded in collecting its first rock sample for scientists to pore over when a future mission eventually brings it back to Earth. "I've got it!" the space agency tweeted, alongside a photograph of a rock core slightly thicker than a pencil inside a sample tube. The sample was collected on September 1, but NASA was initially unsure whether the rover had successfully held onto its precious cargo, because initial images taken in poor light were unclear. After taking a new photo so mission control could verify its contents, Perseverance transferred the tube to the rover's interior for further measurements and imaging, then hermetically sealed the container.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA TV Coverage of Spacewalk is Underway

NASA Television coverage of today’s spacewalk with cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos is now underway and is also available on the NASA app and the agency’s website. The crew members of Expedition 65 are preparing to exit the International Space Station‘s Poisk module...

Comments / 0

Community Policy