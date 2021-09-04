CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

AFRO SOUL LONDON

skiddle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:30pm) IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A PHYSICAL PHOTO ID, THERE WILL BE STRICTLY NO ENTRY!!! ID ON PHONES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED! LAST DOOR ENTRY 12.30 AM. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#North London#Jumping Jack#House Music#Afro#Soulful Afro#Trent Park Country Club#Mc#Ckp#Nse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
Related
Worldskiddle.com

Metropolis London

Dress up, dress down, get up and head over to East London for a very special basement disco bash. 🎶. Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near Metropolis, so book today to secure the best price!. Metropolis is a stunning bar in all senses....
Musicskiddle.com

Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions - Jazzcotech x Soul 360 with DJ’s

Legendary musical masterminds, PERRY LOUIS (Jazzcotech) x AITCH B (Soul 360) for another head-bopping and heart-warming audio excursion. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. BACK DOWN TO BUSINESS! Sun Sep 05 - The Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions welcomes back...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

The Old Tigers Head London

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for The Old Tigers Head in London. Find 1 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage The Old Tigers Head? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at The...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

The Social And The Loft Southampton

Dirty Dike is coming to Southampton with DJ Sammy B-side. This is not a night to be missed. Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near The Social And The Loft, so book today to secure the best price!. The Social (Bar) and The Loft...
Hip Hopskiddle.com

Wireless Afterparty - Hip Hop x Bashment x Afrobeats

This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. 'Pon Di River Pon Di Bank, Kick Out Yuh Shoes Because Yuh Foot Dem Nuh Cramp, Inna Di River Pan Di Bank'. Get ready to 'Nuh Linga' & 'Split In The Middle' as...
New York City, NYdeephouseamsterdam.com

Ministry of Sound celebrating their 30th Anniversary

This September marks the 30 year anniversary of the opening of our London club, back in 1991. Inspired by New York’s cavernous house venues, our home was a derelict bus garage in South London. The first night had no alcohol, three flashing lights, moody security and unless you knew the names of at least half a dozen Chicago house DJs, you were never getting through the menacing, prison-like, gates.
Societyskiddle.com

The Lost Souls Society

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 10:30am) BIGGER, BOLDER, SEXIER. Join us for a night you won't forget, as we take you to a whole new level of madness!. Join us for a night you won't forget, as we take you to a whole new level of madness!. Please note: The...
Sportsskiddle.com

Soul Skate

Itâ??s a lot of fun and wasnâ??t too crowded tonight either ð???. I had a really good time there and i liked it do much that it’s going to be my new hang out place.
MusicBBC

Abba return to UK top 10 after 40 years with new song

Abba have made a return to the UK charts, a week after unveiling their first new songs for four decades. One of the reunion tracks, Don't Shut Me Down, has gone in at number nine - giving the Swedish pop legends their first top 10 single since 1981. The other...
Festivalents24.com

Soul Town Festival 2021

Discover your top matches amongst the lineup via our Lineup finder. Soultown Festival lights up Croydon with a day of motown, soul and club classics. Soultown's a place where three generations can come together to enjoy a mixture of music, drinks and soulful food. Visit www.soultownfestival.co.uk/ for further information. Featuring.
Musicashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

It’s been raining two days thanks to Ida, but tomorrow it’ll be raining the blues! Join the Blueshound on Thursday from noon til 2pm for Soul of the Blues on AshevilleFM! You can listen live at 103.3fm or stream the show live and anytime for 1 week after it airs at ashevillefm.org! Got plenty of new blues for ya with Tito Jackson’s new soul blues release-Under Your Spell, newcomer Lea McIntosh with her latest-Blood Cash, Robert Finley with Sharecropper’s Son, Jonathon Long with Parables of a Southern Man, another newcomer is Skylar Rogers with Firebreather and Mike Zito with Resurrection! All great new blues! I also have some bluesy ZZ Top and the Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is Steve Earle! So, join the Blueshound for two hours of mind raking, butt baking blues! Guarantee the blues will be falling down like rain and will soak you to the gills!
Environmentsportswar.com

Soul-crushing storm approaches

We're out of harm's way, but even this far out, we are getting bands and gusts already. It was just reported that Ida is up to 155 mph. It was also reported that authorities went door to door yesterday morning, urging people along Grand Strand of LA to evacuate and at least a dozen refused to leave. My daughter came home yesterday morning with a few others, so we're housing the college co-eds. We're glad to help out and put their families' minds at ease. I went to the farmer's market and stocked up on all sorts of food, and the girls plan to hit a few local watering holes later today. Our prayers are with the people in the affected areas.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Urban Soul Cultural Experience puts the “soul” in Solheim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup is one of the first major international events to happen since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the urban community of Toledo took advantage of that on Saturday. Minority-owned businesses set up camp on Dorr Street just a few miles down the road from...
Theater & Dancerekkerd.org

Loopmasters releases Afro Dancehall sample pack

Loopmasters has released a new sample pack that taps into one of the most prolific and relevant sounds in modern pop music. The royalty free Afro Dancehall pack contains everything you’ll need to produce top-tier Afro Dancehall music, with vocals, basslines, orchestral loops and much more. Afro Dancehall weighs in...
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Power Of Soul :: The Music Of CTI

CTI occupies a liminal space in the world of jazz – funky enough for the listener who may see straight-ahead as unapproachable, yet refined and technical enough to earn a nod of respect from world-class jazz musicians. Few labels with as consistent and signature a sound have been able to bridge generational gaps with such ease, attracting both wizened jazz hipsters and sample-heads alike.
CelebritiesPosted by
@wearemitu

Julissa Calderon Reflects On Her Whirlwind Career And The Pressures Of Being The Face of Afro-Latinidad

You’ve probably seen Julissa Calderon before. The Afro-Latina “Dominicanita that could” has been a presence on both your computer and more recently TV screens for years. Now, as Julissa Calderon would say, she’s “popping off.” Not only is she starring as Yessika in Netflix’s “Gentefied,” and the upcoming Amazon Prime Series “With Love,” but she is also the face of the new ‘Got milk?’/’toma leche‘ campaign.
Photographyblac.media

Shooting the Soul

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the photos of Detroit-raised photographer Lamar Landers speak for themselves. Landers’ camera catches natural moments and the raw character of his subjects, who include artists and creatives, as well as everyday people. His entry into photography came when he was starting a clothing brand and taking his own pictures of the pieces. “I wanted to get something on Facebook. Instagram wasn’t even popping at the time,” he says. “People said that I had a ‘good eye.’ I didn’t know what that meant, but I kept shooting.”
Orono, MEumaine.edu

The Soul of It: Anne Arnold

During a time when modernism and abstraction were the mainstream art movements, Anne Arnold followed her own creative path. She remained true to creating honest depictions of her admired animal subjects and the domestic creatures that filled her life. As reflected in the subjects featured in this exhibition, the artist sought to capture the spirit of these varied animals and occasionally people. Her sculptures were created using an array of materials including wood, bronze, terracotta, and resin-painted fiber. The elegant and simple lines of her companion, Monte, a Borzoi or more commonly called a Russian Hunting Sighthound, was lovingly carved in wood in 1988.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Afro-Con Is Coming This Weekend

The first Afro-Con or Afrofuturism Convention will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. In 2018, "Black Panther" vividly placed Afrofuturism into the mainstream consciousness. That was also the year San Diego saw its first Afrofuturism Lounge. Afro-Con, happening this Saturday and Sunday, is an offshoot of the Afrofuturism Lounge (see video below about inaugural event).

Comments / 0

Community Policy