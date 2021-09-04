AFRO SOUL LONDON

We're out of harm's way, but even this far out, we are getting bands and gusts already. It was just reported that Ida is up to 155 mph. It was also reported that authorities went door to door yesterday morning, urging people along Grand Strand of LA to evacuate and at least a dozen refused to leave. My daughter came home yesterday morning with a few others, so we're housing the college co-eds. We're glad to help out and put their families' minds at ease. I went to the farmer's market and stocked up on all sorts of food, and the girls plan to hit a few local watering holes later today. Our prayers are with the people in the affected areas.