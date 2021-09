In the grand scheme of things, hip hop is still a relatively new genre. Created in the late 70s, rap music started as a fun-loving, uptempo genre. However, the genre has gone through outs of changes over the last six decades, and lots of artists have come and gone. However, out of the countless people who have touched the mix over the years, there are some artists whose stories go far beyond their contributions to music. Although there are quite a few artists who have had their journeys retold in major biopics, there are still quite a few who we feel are worthy of the same level of attention. Keep reading to see the five hip hop artists we think deserve biopics.