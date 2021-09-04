CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

dig? soul & retro club night with Eddie Piller

skiddle.com
 8 days ago

Expect a funky mix of Motown, Funk, Mod, Ska, Rock n Roll, Punk, Indie & Britpo. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Saturday 4th September. DIG? at The Night Owl Finsbury Park with DJ Eddie Piller. Expect a funky...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Retro#Rock N Roll#Soul Retro Club#Ska#Punk#Indie Britpop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicgrimygoods.com

Jagged Baptist Club share hypnotic new rager “Haunted by the Night”

L.A.-based Jagged Baptist Club have shared a new single from their upcoming album Temptation Death House with the release of jittery rager “Haunted by the Night.” Comprised of musicians Blake Stokes, Morgan Ponder, Josh Boyd and CJ Ramsey, Jagged Baptist Club have a bit of a penchant for amalgamations of art-rock and post-punk. On “Haunted by the Night,” thrumming guitar lines and pummeling bass drone onward in anxious earnestness, driving the unbridled energy lurking just beneath the surface of their pulsating sonics. Caught between its hypnotic revolutions the new song is filled with hooks and erratic tones that make it an instantaneous favorite, one just as easy to lose your mind to as your body — this song just begs to be raged to.
Musicskiddle.com

Come Together (club night)

Friday night we’re mixing it up a bit with ‘Come Together’ a night of indie, alternative, new wave, punk, ska & more!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Friday night we’re mixing it up a bit with ‘Come Together’...
Musicskiddle.com

Great Big Kiss soul club

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Great Big Kiss is a monthly northern soul, Motown, 60s girl groups and rock'n'roll club in central London. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Advance tickets go offsale at 6.30pm. After that you'll...
Musicskiddle.com

Let's Kill Disco @ CHALK | '70s, '80s & '90s

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 3:00am) Head to CHALK for the best '70s, '80s & '90s party in the city. Let's Kill Disco takes you back to this iconic era, touching on the end of Disco, pounding out the biggest 80s anthems, slowing things down with an occasional power ballad and bringing it back up again with some early 90s hedonism...
San Antonio, TXtpr.org

Summer Night City: Eddie & The Valiants

A tribute to the West Side Sound and Chicano Soul, San Antonio's Eddie & The Valiants is a mix of top-notch musicianship, high energy and puro San Antonio. In July 2021, the band performed for TPR's Summer Night City, a live-music series taped live at The Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater at Texas Public Radio in downtown San Antonio.
Musicashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

It’s been raining two days thanks to Ida, but tomorrow it’ll be raining the blues! Join the Blueshound on Thursday from noon til 2pm for Soul of the Blues on AshevilleFM! You can listen live at 103.3fm or stream the show live and anytime for 1 week after it airs at ashevillefm.org! Got plenty of new blues for ya with Tito Jackson’s new soul blues release-Under Your Spell, newcomer Lea McIntosh with her latest-Blood Cash, Robert Finley with Sharecropper’s Son, Jonathon Long with Parables of a Southern Man, another newcomer is Skylar Rogers with Firebreather and Mike Zito with Resurrection! All great new blues! I also have some bluesy ZZ Top and the Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is Steve Earle! So, join the Blueshound for two hours of mind raking, butt baking blues! Guarantee the blues will be falling down like rain and will soak you to the gills!
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

John Witherspoon AKA Willie in 'Friday' Died in 2019 & Left Behind 2 Grown Sons Who Bear His Image - Meet Them

John Witherspoon was an iconic name in the movie industry, loved for his popular role as Willie in "Friday." The late actor left behind two sons after his death in 2019. Many stars and icons have passed through Hollywood and left their marks in the industry, but few were as endearing as the late comedian and actor John Witherspoon, popularly known as "Pops" from his role on "The Wayans Bros."
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Releasing Full Music Album

It’s another career. One of the more common issues with wrestlers is finding something to do once they leave the ring. Not everyone has something to fall back on once they retire and it can be kind of a mess when their career is over. Some wrestlers do have more of a plan though and that is the case with a mostly retired wrestler, as you will get to see later this month.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Chaka Khan on Her Shoe Obsession, Matching With Her Daughter, and Her Love of Horror Shows

Just mere seconds before the Coach spring 2022 presentation began at New York Fashion Week yesterday, a glamorous figure in a sheer black dress with big, bright fuchsia hair sauntered in, flanked by security and earpiece-clad PR people. Heads in the front row instantly swiveled and were transfixed. “Who is that?” someone whispered behind me. It was the true diva: Chaka Khan.
Musicnohoartsdistrict.com

Patti Smith at The Ford

Patti Smith at The Ford with surprise guest Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, along with Tony Shanahan and Smith’s son Jackson Smith. L A Music Scene hasn’t been to a live gig since March 8, 2020 and we found ourselves pinching ourself as we sat in our chair at The Ford anxiously awaiting Patti Smith’s presence on the stage. What a huge surprise when Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) came out with her. Also sharing stage space with Smith was Patti Smith band member Tony Shanahan and Smith’s son Jackson Smith.
Musicskiddle.com

Sonny Fodera announces new album Wide Awake

We've got a new album on the way from Sonny Fodera who has announced his new album, Wide Awake which will be released October 22nd. Fresh from the success of his summer anthem, 'Nah', which has so far gained over six million streams, Sonny is now building upon that momentum.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Urban Legends

10:30pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) We’re back again with Urban Legends, bringing some 60’s and 70’s into our classic Indie mix!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We’re back again with Urban Legends, bringing some 60’s and 70’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy