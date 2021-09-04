CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tettos Farringdon London

 8 days ago

Tettos Farringdon in London.

Lifestyleskiddle.com

The Masons Arms NW10 London

The Masons Arms NW10 in London.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

The Cannon Factory London

The Cannon Factory in London.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to London, U.K.

Just nine months after Sage Flowers opened on Rye Lane in Peckham, the all-female team was commissioned to design a concept across three floors for Rihanna’s Fenty afterparty following the 2019 British Fashion Awards. Since then, the business has blossomed in an industry that hasn’t always welcomed founders Romy St Clair and Iona Mathieson, two young women with no formal training. Not only have their creative and disruptive arrangements brought some much-needed spirit to a trade wilting beneath the weight of tradition, but their socially conscious approach has seen them running sell-out workshops that help break down the barriers faced by people of color in floristry. Both women have lived in Peckham for more than a decade—"It’s South London at its best," says Iona—and met through London’s club scene.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

The Alice House West Hampstead London

The Alice House West Hampstead in London.
Museumsskiddle.com

Museum Of Comedy The Undercroft London

Museum Of Comedy The Undercroft in London
Worldskiddle.com

The London Dungeon - Standard Entry

The London Dungeon - Standard Entry

Treat yourself to the ultimate day out at the London Dungeonif you dare! The home of scary fun invites you to live and breathe your way through L... This event occurred in September 2021.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Docklands, London

Whether you’re heading to a concert at the O2 or attending a convention at ExCel, you’ll find a wealth of hotel options in London‘s historic Docklands. Here’s our pick of the best places to stay for all budgets, bookable on Culture Trip. London’s Docklands may be unrecognisable from its fledgling...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Infinity London

Infinity in London.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Christopher Street London EC2A 2BS

Christopher Street London EC2A 2BS in London.
Restaurantsskiddle.com

The Shakespeare Pub London

The Shakespeare Pub in London.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Canada Square London E14

Canada Square London E14 in London
Millbank Millennium Pier London

Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near Millbank Millennium Pier , so book today to secure the best price!. Millbank Millennium Pier is a pier on the west bank of the River Thames, in London, United Kingdom. It is served by boats operating under licence from London River Services and is situated between Lambeth Bridge and Vauxhall Bridge on Millbank.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Games Set in London

This list was first published in 2019 and has been updated periodically since. London is one of the most iconic cities in the world. From the historic Big Ben and St Paul’s to the buzzing markets and crammed tube, it’s a place that has to be experienced. It’s really no wonder, then, that it’s such a popular setting for a variety of games; so many developers want to feature that beautiful Waterloo sunset in their design.
LifestyleVanity Fair

The A-List: What To Do In London This Week

It’s no mean feat to create a property in London worthy of the legendary Lord Beaverbrook’s extravagant lifestyle, flamboyant tastes and predilection for mischief—but the brand new Beaverbrook Townhouse has managed to do just that, and some. Two gloriously grand Georgian townhouses just across from Cadogan Gardens have been tastefully and colourfully transformed into a veritable party palace which one can be assured Lord Beaverbrook would have been only too delighted to call his London home. Each of the 14 suites takes inspiration from London’s glittering West End, filled with vintage photographs, art, antiques and endless (and at times saucy) curiosities reminiscent of the roaring Twenties and worthy of an illustrious crowd. Supreme comfort comes in the form of plush, four-posted Savoir beds with bespoke upholstered TV cabinets at the foot, beautifully tiled mega-bathrooms and cosy yet chic living areas for pre-bottled cocktails at any hour of the day. The vibe is smart yet informal—more like staying in the private home of a fabulously wealthy friend (who you’d do well to keep close), complete with all the associated perks such as access to private gardens and tennis courts. Like its Surrey sister, at the centre of it all is an excellent Japanese grill, serving exquisite sushi, sashimi and other classics with a contemporary twist—but here they go one step further with an Omakase Sushi Bar, seating just six for one of the most unforgettable dining experiences you will ever have. To London, my Lord! Beaverbrook Townhouse.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Silk Nightclub London

Silk Nightclub in London.
Lifestyleshillingtoneducation.com

London Design Festival

Like a phoenix from the ashes, London Design Festival returns for an amazing week of workshops, talks and projects across the city. The vision of London Design Festival is to celebrate and promote London as the design capital of the world. The Festival returns for the 19th edition this year.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Edwardian Hotels opens The Londoner

The Londoner finally opened its doors this week, proclaiming itself to be “the world’s first super boutique hotel”. The 350-room property had originally been due to open in the summer of 2020, but this was pushed back several times due to the onset of Covid-19. The hotel is located on...
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

A Family Stay on London's Broadway

Inspired by the hotel's location on 22-28 Broadway and the return of the latest shows on in the West End, Conrad London St. James is launching a “Family Stay on London’s Broadway” experience over the October half term. Families are spoiled for choice when it comes to 2021 West End...
Review: Claridge’s Hotel London

Review: JetBlue A320 Even More Space Seats (Restyled Cabin) There are some cities with amazing points hotel, where I’ll gladly return to the same hotel every time I visit. London isn’t one of those places. I’ve reviewed a countless number of points hotels in London over the years, and they’ve ranged from average to quite good. For our four nights in London this time we decided to mix it up a bit. Long story short, I’m happy we did, because our stay was flawless, and this was my best London hotel experience to date.
Los Angeles, CAnohoartsdistrict.com

LONDON SUITE

The Group Rep presents Neil Simon’s “LONDON SUITE” September 17 through October 24,their first indoor main stage production since Covid. “LONDON SUITE” by Neil Simon will be the first show produced by the Group Rep open to the public on the indoor Main Stage of the Lonny Chapman Theatre since the California Covid Lockdown. The last indoor performance at the theatre was March 15, 2020, the last scheduled performance of Doug Haverty’s “In My Mind’s Eye.”

