Tettos Farringdon London

It’s no mean feat to create a property in London worthy of the legendary Lord Beaverbrook’s extravagant lifestyle, flamboyant tastes and predilection for mischief—but the brand new Beaverbrook Townhouse has managed to do just that, and some. Two gloriously grand Georgian townhouses just across from Cadogan Gardens have been tastefully and colourfully transformed into a veritable party palace which one can be assured Lord Beaverbrook would have been only too delighted to call his London home. Each of the 14 suites takes inspiration from London’s glittering West End, filled with vintage photographs, art, antiques and endless (and at times saucy) curiosities reminiscent of the roaring Twenties and worthy of an illustrious crowd. Supreme comfort comes in the form of plush, four-posted Savoir beds with bespoke upholstered TV cabinets at the foot, beautifully tiled mega-bathrooms and cosy yet chic living areas for pre-bottled cocktails at any hour of the day. The vibe is smart yet informal—more like staying in the private home of a fabulously wealthy friend (who you’d do well to keep close), complete with all the associated perks such as access to private gardens and tennis courts. Like its Surrey sister, at the centre of it all is an excellent Japanese grill, serving exquisite sushi, sashimi and other classics with a contemporary twist—but here they go one step further with an Omakase Sushi Bar, seating just six for one of the most unforgettable dining experiences you will ever have. To London, my Lord! Beaverbrook Townhouse.