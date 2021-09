3:00am til 6:00am (last entry 5:00am) Bringing you the very best in RnB, Hip Hop & Dancehall until 6am!!. With one of the latest licenses in the city meaning doors close at 6am you’ve no reason to go home early! Yes we expect to see you arriving early and leaving early - early the next morning!! So make sure you get your tickets & join us for the best Saturday night in the city!