A Louisiana woman has been capturing photos of a slowly-growing blob of pizza dough that has been expanding to overtake a dumpster at a Domino's Pizza near her home, in the fallout from Hurricane Ida. Located in Covington, Louisiana, the Domino's employees apparently tossed out all of their dough shortly before the storm hit, in anticipation of the resulting power outages), and it expanded slowly over the course of unattended hours or days. Amstutz first called attention to it back on September 1, but at last update, the dough was still there...even if it isn't as impressive now.