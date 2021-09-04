CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sloane Stephens calls harassing messages after US Open loss 'exhausting and never ending'

By AISHWARYA KUMAR via ESPN
ABC News
 6 days ago

NEW YORK -- Sloane Stephens opened up about online abuse and harassment on her Instagram account Saturday, saying that "this type of hate is so exhausting and never ending." Stephens, who lost in three sets to Angelique Kerber on Friday after taking the first set, shared in her Instagram stories that angry strangers sent more than 2,000 abusive messages to her Instagram account because they were "upset by yesterday's result."

