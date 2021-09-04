Texas abortion law the latest in a pattern of restrictions from the GOP-controlled Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas — Every time the Legislature has convened over the past decade, tightening abortion restrictions has been a perennial priority for conservative lawmakers. And for the past several sessions, as Republicans have held sway in both chambers, they have largely succeeded in chipping away at abortion access, testing the boundaries of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion.www.union-bulletin.com
