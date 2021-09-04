CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In El Salvador, presidents will be able to govern two consecutive terms after a decision of the Supreme Court

By Mark Robinson
Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision opens the door for President Nayib Bukele to stand for reelection in 2024. We at KSUSentinel.com provide you with the latest in World, Science, Technology, Healthcare and Business News - non-stop throughout the day and night.

Congress & Courtstechgig.com

Supreme Court adjourned Pegasus hearing till September 13

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing for the independent probe till September 13 for. . The Centre sought out more time as the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta was facing some difficulty in filing the affidavit. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana headed the bench that...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

El Salvador’s president claims that the country’s Bitcoin wallet isn’t working after it adopted cryptocurrency.

El Salvador’s president claims that the country’s Bitcoin wallet isn’t working after it adopted cryptocurrency. El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele said the digital wallet used for conducting transactions was not working in the early hours after El Salvador became the first country to embrace Bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday, but assured users that it will be resolved, according to the Associated Press.
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Biden vows fight after Supreme Court decision on Texas abortion law

President Joe Biden vowed to fight back against the Supreme Court’s ruling on a Texas law that effectively bans abortion, saying the measure all but kills women’s right to choose and “unleashes unconstitutional chaos.”. In a sharply worded rebuke, Biden accused the top court of “insult(ing) the rule of law”...
Presidential ElectionTimes Daily

El Salvador court drops ban on presidential reelection

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador's top court and its election authority have tossed aside what seemed to be a constitutional ban on consecutive presidential reelection, setting the stage for President Nayib Bukele to potentially seek a second term in 2024. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Economyu.today

El Salvador Government to Punish Businesses That Don't Accept Bitcoin

During a Monday interview, Javier Argueta, legal advisor to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, said that businesses that refuse to make transactions with Bitcoin and use the national Chivo wallet will face sanctions under the country's Consumer Protection Law. Argueta's most recent statement runs counter to an Aug. 23 Twitter...
PoliticsThe New Yorker

Is El Salvador’s President Trying to Shut Down a Hearing on the Infamous El Mozote Massacre?

Nayib Bukele, the forty-year-old President of El Salvador, has been in office since 2019 and has a reputation for what is referred to as “millennial authoritarianism.” He often wears a baseball cap backward on his head, he once pronounced himself the “coolest President in the world,” and he recently made Bitcoin a legal national currency. He tends to find ways to get what he wants. In February of last year, he coerced support for a security-budget loan by surrounding the Salvadoran legislature with snipers and invading it with armed soldiers. This May, with several of his executive orders being challenged as unconstitutional, and a number of his ministries under financial investigation, he replaced the attorney general and all five judges of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, the nation’s highest, with political allies. The newly appointed judges then voided El Salvador’s ban on Presidential second terms.
Economycryptoslate.com

Protests in El Salvador intensify following the passing of the Bitcoin Law

El Salvador made history on Tuesday as the Bitcoin Law came into effect, sanctioning the leading cryptocurrency as legal tender in the South American country. However, since President Bukele first introduced the bill, rumblings of discontent among El Salvadorians have been brewing. Following Tuesday’s passing of the law, this discontent...
Illinois Statewmay.com

After Supreme Court eviction decision, Illinois landlords speak out

(The Center Square) – Even though the U.S. Supreme Court has ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions, the Illinois moratorium continues. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health order had banned evictions nationwide in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates. “In light of the Supreme Court ruling...
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Abortion opponents react to Supreme Court decision

Local officials had expected reactions to the Supreme Court decision allowing a new Texas law that bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity. The Associated Press reported that of the 54,000 abortions performed in 2020, around 45,000 occurred at 8 weeks of pregnancy or less. Some of those abortions still could have been legal under the new law, if they occurred before cardiac activity was detected, the AP reported.

