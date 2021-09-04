Goldie Shriver
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Goldie Shriver, on September 2, 2021.Born in 1931 she grew up in Akron, the daughter of Hungarian immigrants. She loved children and retired after 30+ years as a school crossing guard. Although mom had six children she was a mother figure to hundreds of children both as a school crossing guard and as a church nursery attendant for multiple generations that attended Grace Episcopal Church.www.record-courier.com
