Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Tunch Ilkin died Saturday following a battle with ALS and pneumonia, the team announced. He was 63. "We are heartbroken by the passing of Tunch Ilkin. He was a man of faith who dedicated his entire life to being a devout Christian and family man," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "His passion for the game of football was evident in his everyday life. As a player, he fought his way through tough times of being cut and injured, but continued to make an impact as a leader of our offensive line and made two Pro Bowls."