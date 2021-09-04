It’s a Great Day to be a Bobcat

As fall sports are now in full swing and our student-athletes are on the field of competition representing their schools and community, I am filled with pride. Through wins and losses, our players and coaches have shown dedication and determination through a continuous and ever changing landscape of challenges. Each of our teams have been given opportunities to give up and give in to the seemingly insurmountable odds of quarantines, contact tracing and teammates that are unable to be there through no fault of their own. However, time and again, I have seen our student-athletes rise up to whatever obstacle is thrown in their path.