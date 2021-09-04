Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous — How to unlock the Swarm-That-Walks Mythic Path

Do you know what the definition of insanity is? Giving out occasional free games via your game launcher and expecting it to lead to greatly increased sales. Or maybe it’s that other thing. Look, Far Cry 3 came out nearly nine years ago, so you’ve probably played it by now. Good news if you haven’t, though. Far Cry 3 is being given away for the sweet price of nothing over on Ubisoft’s website. You have from now until September 11 to grab the game. Anyone who’s been snapping up Ubisoft’s free offerings over the years will possibly also have Blood Dragon in their library as well, since that was free for a bit years ago.