Volleyball Roundup — Bells takes down S&S in four
BELLS — Bailee Dorris had 10 kills as Bells defeated S&S, 25-22, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21, in non-district action. Katie Spears added six kills and nine digs, Emery Howard chipped in four kills and eight digs, Brooklyn Blodgett put down four kills, Bailey Floyd handed out 10 assists, Blair Baker finished with eight assists and Hannah Bondarenko collected 18 digs for Bells (11-9), which closes out non-district play by traveling to Anna on Tuesday night.www.heralddemocrat.com
