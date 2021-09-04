WOOSTER TRIUMPHANT IN RETURN TO ACTION, THANKS TO AGATUCCI'S OT SCORE
Wooster (1-0), which played its first contest since November 3, 2019, charged out of the gate with two goals in the first 7:20. Agatucci book-ended the game's scoring by finishing a cross from sophomore Ciara O'Connor in the third minute. Just over five minutes later, junior Jill Murray beat Washington & Jefferson (0-1) 'keeper Anastacia Godat with a touch shot off a penalty corner, with senior Caitlyn O'Connor assisting on the play.woosterathletics.com
Comments / 0