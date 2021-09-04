CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electra, TX

Football Roundup — Tioga trounces Electra; Bells bops Breckenridge

Herald Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELECTRA — Tioga produced a trio of 100-yard rushers as the Bulldogs picked up their most lopsided victory as an 11-man program, 56-0, against Electra in non-district action. Chase Evans had 17 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns, Johnny Dorpinghaus finished with 15 carries for 144 yards and two scores and three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown and Logan Westbrook ran 15 times for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns and was 5-of-7 passing for 59 yards with a TD for Tioga (1-1), which matched its win total from last year and gave new head coach Chad Rogers his first victory at the school.

www.heralddemocrat.com

