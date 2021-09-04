2 Deaths, 20 Hospitalizations and a Significant Increase in COVID-19 Cases in Klickitat County

KCHD Urges Community Members to Use Precautions this Holiday Weekend. Goldendale, WA, September 3, 2021 – This August Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) has recorded an all time high in confirmed COVID-19 cases. The 337 confirmed cases in August are more than all of the total cases combined from March until July. Of the 337 cases, 134 are still active and waiting to recover. In the last month, two of our residents have died of COVID-19 and 20 have been hospitalized. All of the Klickitat County residents that have either died or been hospitalized were unvaccinated. As the number of COVID-19 cases increase across the Pacific Northwest, the demand for acute care and intensive care hospital beds also increases as COVID-19 patients fill the larger as well as the rural healthcare centers.