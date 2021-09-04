Community Members Encouraged to Volunteer During One-Year Anniversary of SOLVE’s Downtown Portland Cleanup Day
Portland Ore. September 3, 2021 – SOLVE invites community members, business owners, and families to attend the Downtown Portland Cleanup Day’s one-year anniversary on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. This event marks the twelfth time hundreds of volunteers have come together downtown to participate in a unified litter cleanup of the Rose City. Since these monthly events began, 4,765 volunteers have removed 48,776 pounds of trash from the downtown Portland corridor. The total weight of trash collected roughly equals the weight of one and a half TriMet city buses.gorgenewscenter.com
