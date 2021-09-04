CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Best bets to lead the NFL in receiving yards: Digging up some candidates

By Matt Russell
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season, the Most Receiving Yards market was like a craps table after someone rolls a seven-out - sportsbooks everywhere basically took a rake and wiped all the money off the table when Stefon Diggs secured the title. Diggs was 20-1, not a particularly popular pick, on a new team, paired with a quarterback NFL connoisseurs weren't particularly high on, and playing in a stadium that's not traditionally conducive to catching passes.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Matt Russell
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bills#Adot#Target#Cardinals#Canadian#Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Fantasy four-pack, Week 1: Robby Anderson, Raheem Mostert

The NFL is back, and with a new season comes new chances to crush your friends in fantasy football and win some money. For that reason, here is a new weekly guide to help you on your journey: the fantasy four-pack. Every week of the NFL season, I will bring...
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

A.J. Brown ushers in a new Titans era with Julio Jones, Robert Woods fights Cooper Kupp for targets and Ja’Marr Chase hopes to hit the ground running with the Bengals. Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense. Week 1 Receivers. RK. Player. Opp. 1. Tyreek Hill. CLE. 2.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got hit with the ultimate disrespect this week

Former LSU Football quarterback Joe Burrow was hit with the ultimate disrespect this week. Burrow, the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, was ranked far too low in NFL.com’s quarterback rankings. According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, Burrow is the 26th best quarterback in the...
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Injury News

Take note, fantasy football owners – Austin Ekeler’s Week 1 status is now something to monitor. The Los Angeles Chargers star running back was reportedly working off to the side with trainers at practice on Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear why Ekeler was limited at practice on Wednesday. However, ESPN’s Field...
NFLwolfsports.com

Austin Ekeler Gives Fantasy Football Owners Incentive To Draft Him This Season

Chargers versatile running back Austin Ekeler is one of the top players in fantasy football this year, often going in the first two rounds in many leagues. If you haven’t drafted yet and are stuck between Ekeler and another player early, maybe this will give you a nudge in one direction: Each week this season, Ekeler is offering a signed jersey to one lucky fan.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
NFLtheScore

Ravens' Harbaugh didn't talk to Reid before signing Bell

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't consult Andy Reid before bringing in former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell. "Didn't talk to Andy about it," Harbaugh said Thursday. "Le'Veon's a guy we're very familiar with, obviously. We played against him so many times in so many highly competitive, emotional games. It was fun to have him in for the workout, he had a good workout; practiced yesterday, did a good job.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Vikings X Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Dalvin Cook or Justin Jefferson

The 2021 NFL season is here after what felt like an eternity of an offseason. And, the Minnesota Vikings have a lot of excitement buzzing around the team. Justin Jefferson, the 2020 first-round pick out of LSU, dazzled in his rookie campaign before being narrowly edged out to Justin Herbert for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Jefferson finished with 88 catches for 1400 yards and seven scores and should see another successful season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy