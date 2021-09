CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -This week, an announcement came about changing the Federal language and requirements in the National Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The ERAP program started in April of 2020. A program like this never existed in Wyoming until the pandemic. It has faced challenges along the way, as it has been re-managed and tweaked after its first initiation when the need for supplementary income to avoid mass homelessness became real.