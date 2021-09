As the debate rages across the nation during this new school year, one unvaccinated student found out he was not welcome in class. The 22-year-old from Sussex County, New Jersey was locked out of his email and accounts at Rutgers University when he went to pay tuition at the end of August. Rutgers had become the first college in the country to make vaccinations mandatory for all students in March 2021, according to the New York Post There's one thing though. This student attends all of his classes virtually.