Example of 16 basic Linux cron Commands
In Linux/Unix, we can run and schedule many tasks automatically using the cron command. You can execute both commands once or at a regular interval. ‘Cron’ is widely used for scheduling repetitive jobs at regular intervals (run using commands listed in a table called ‘crontab’) and the ‘at’ procedure is used to schedule a job once in a specific time period. Crontab maintains individual crontab files for all users. These automated jobs will be hugely beneficial to many administrators who work with Linux servers.www.linuxtoday.com
Comments / 0