Example of 16 basic Linux cron Commands

Typing commands into a darkened terminal window may seem antiquated to some, but for many computer users, it's the most efficient, most accessible, and clearest way to accomplish nearly any task a computer is capable of performing. These days, thanks to all the projects that bring open source commands to non-open platforms like macOS and Windows, terminal commands are relevant to everybody, not just Linux and BSD users. It may surprise you to learn that there are thousands of commands installed on an average POSIX computer, but of course, a good many of those aren't really intended to be used, at least not directly or regularly. Some commands are more universally useful than others, and still fewer are absolutely essential for effective terminal use.