As posted on the CentOS blog, Red Hat officially wants to upgrade its EPEL repository, which has been maintained since 2007, with a small team of full-time supervisors. The community-based special interest group EPEL SIG is not to be replaced but supplemented. So far, neither Red Hat nor the Fedora Project have given any guarantees, support, or certifications for EPEL packages, as would be usual for packages in the official RHEL repository. This could change now.