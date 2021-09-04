BIC Brussels: Fostering Unity and Belonging

The succession of conflicts in Europe’s neighborhood – and beyond – turns the debate on European immigration policy into a kind of tragic Ravel bolero, in which any ending is only the foretaste of a new beginning. The war in Syria, back in 2015, caused panic in several European countries, which only managed to contain the flow of refugees after a controversial agreement with Turkey. The tranquility did not last long: several scares (of a lower caliber than the Syrian one) have not stopped happening since then. In the last year, entries through the Canary Islands have doubled, there have been serious incidents in Evros and Lesbos (Greece), Morocco looked the other way and caused a resounding crisis in Ceuta in May and Belarus challenges the EU with a sinister game with refugees in the Baltic and the Polish border. Afghanistan is on another level: it represents a potential crisis almost at the level of Syria, without the minimum consensus in the Union to agree on a migratory pact that is currently unattainable. Brussels is already preparing the ground: the Union’s executive arm plans to mobilize up to 1,100 million euros to alleviate the Afghan crisis, according to a high community source. That package is not yet ripe, even less so with the German elections just around the corner. But it already appears black on white in the papers, and it could begin to be studied from the meeting of foreign ministers, at the end of the week. There will be 200 million in humanitarian aid for women, girls and the most vulnerable; 300 million in two years to facilitate the distribution of refugees, and 600 million in programs to support the construction of reception centers for asylum seekers outside the borders of the EU, to try to prevent the refugee crisis from reaching Europe.