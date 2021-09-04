Hamilton County takes early step to replace traffic signal at 146th, Hazel Dell with grade-separated roundabout

Hamilton County has taken an early step to redesign one of its most congested and dangerous intersections. The Hamilton County Council recently approved $800,000 and Hamilton County commissioners approved a contract for design work at 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway, an intersection bordered by Carmel to the south and Noblesville to the north. Conceptual drawings — which are not final — for the intersection show 146th Street raised above a roundabout on Hazel Dell Parkway with on and off ramps to connect the roads.