Ukraine says Russia has detained 5 Crimean Tatar activists

One can only speculate on the reasons why the Russian rulers have just decided to arrest the last Crimean Tatar rulers still living in Crimea. It is quite possible that this was in fact a reaction to the meeting of the Crimean International Platform which was held in Kiev in August with the participation of many European governments. Ukraine’s goal is to use this platform to put the illegal occupation of Crimea back on the international political agenda. Russian leaders should not be expected to be impressed by this. But Moscow’s angry reactions also showed that people in the Kremlin find it boring to keep asking questions about land grabbing.