CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Ukraine says Russia has detained 5 Crimean Tatar activists

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian security officers have detained five minority Crimean Tatar activists and raided the home of one of them. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that has been denounced by most of the world. Ethnic Russians in Crimea applauded the move but Crimean Tatars, who accounted for nearly 15% of the population, opposed the annexation. An estimated 30,000 Tatars have fled Crimea since 2014. Some who stayed have faced a crackdown by Russian authorities, who banned the Crimean Tatars’ main representative body and some religious groups. Amnesty International says about 80 Crimean Tatars have been convicted of various charges and 15 activists have gone missing.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimean Tatars#Ukraine#Kyiv#Ap#Ukrainian#Russians#The Crimean Tatars#Amnesty International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Russia hints at a coming test of Biden's Ukraine policy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned home from Washington with a $60 million U.S. arms package. Russia, however, is hinting to the Biden administration that it should prepare for a new escalation against Ukraine. On Wednesday, expanding on an in-depth essay from July, President Vladimir Putin again referenced Ukraine as...
Politicsglobalvoices.org

Is a revival of Tatar selfhood possible despite Russia's identity politics?

It has been almost four years since a presidential decree limiting the study of indigenous languages in the Russian Federation's national republics came into force. This was in 2017 when the parliament of the Republic of Tatarstan abolished the compulsory study of the Tatar language in schools. What impact has this had on the national self-identity of Tatars living in Russia?
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Russia Jails Crimean Tatar Leader Despite U.S. Protest

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyalov to be held in custody for two months on Monday on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline, Interfax news agency reported. Dzhelyalov, ex-deputy chairman of the Mejlis, the outlawed representative body of...
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

Lithuania Expels Afghanistan Migrants Despite European Court Stand

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania on Thursday sent five Afghan migrants back to Belarus shortly after they had crossed the border despite the European Court of Human Rights earlier saying they should be allowed to stay. The migrants had tried to enter Lithuania unsuccessfully at least 10 times since Aug. 29,...
EuropePosted by
IBTimes

Russia Failed In Probe Over Chechnya Activist Killing: Europe Court

Russia has failed to properly investigate the 2009 killing of activist Natalia Estemirova, Europe's top rights court said Tuesday, while disappointing her supporters by ruling there was no evidence of a state-sponsored murder. Campaigners have accused the local authorities in Chechnya under its strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov of being linked...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine's Zelensky Seeks Biden's Help Against Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky becomes only the second European leader to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday but his bid for more heavyweight US protection against a powerful Russia is likely to be frustrated. Zelensky, who spent Tuesday at the Pentagon pressing for military assistance in...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

In Russia's Arctic, Navalny Activist's Election Bid Is Crushed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - First came leaflets in her stairwell accusing her of encouraging children to become gay. Then her office was vandalised and its windows shot at. And after that she was taken to hospital for COVID-19 treatment that she said she did not need or want. Violetta Grudina, an...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden, Zelensky meet at White House amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House on Wednesday as Ukraine pushes for increased military aid in its war with Russia as well as entry into NATO. As the two leaders sat down together for their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden...
Protestsabc17news.com

Poland detains activists for damaging barrier with Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thirteen activists have been detained in Poland for destroying part of a barbed wire fence that Polish authorities are building on the border with Belarus to stop migrants from coming in. Those arrested Sunday explained that it was an act of protest against Polish authorities for what they believe is the “inhuman treatment” of migrants seeking to enter the country. The interior minister said what the protesters did was “absolutely unacceptable” and they will be prosecuted. Polish media say those detained include 12 Poles and one Dutch citizen. The government in Warsaw accuses the president of Belarus of sending migrants from Iraq and Afghanistan across the border in a “hybrid war” to create instability in the 27-nation European Union.
Europecommunitynewscorp.com

Russian authorities arrested Crimean Tatars

One can only speculate on the reasons why the Russian rulers have just decided to arrest the last Crimean Tatar rulers still living in Crimea. It is quite possible that this was in fact a reaction to the meeting of the Crimean International Platform which was held in Kiev in August with the participation of many European governments. Ukraine’s goal is to use this platform to put the illegal occupation of Crimea back on the international political agenda. Russian leaders should not be expected to be impressed by this. But Moscow’s angry reactions also showed that people in the Kremlin find it boring to keep asking questions about land grabbing.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

Moscow takes action: Crimean Tatar leaders kidnapped

When a dozen masked men knocked on the doors and windows of his house on Saturday morning at around 7 a.m., Nariman Jeljal must have known that he too would be recovered. Jelyal is the last leader of the Crimean Tatar minority who still lives on the peninsula after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Shortly before the raid, he reported on Facebook the kidnapping of his neighbor in a village near the capital Simferopol. On Saturday, the men locked Jeljal’s wife and her four children in a room and took Jeljal away in a minibus. The procedure points to the Russian internal secret service FSB.
Foreign Policykfgo.com

U.S. condemns Russia’s detention of Crimean Tatar leader, 45 others

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Sunday strongly condemned what it said was Russia’s detention at the weekend of the deputy leader of the main representative body of Crimean Tatars and at least 45 other members of the ethnic group. A State Department statement said Nariman Dzhelyalov, deputy chairman...
ProtestsWRAL

Russian police detain journalists rallying for media freedom

MOSCOW — Police in Moscow on Wednesday detained three journalists who picketed Russia's Justice Ministry, protesting the authorities’ recent crackdown on independent media, Russia's top independent Dozhd TV channel reported. Irina Dolinina, Alesya Marokhovskaya and Polina Uzhvak of the Vazhniye Istorii news outlet came to the ministry to protest against...
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

Ukraine Has Legalized Bitcoin

Today, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law that legalizes and regulates bitcoin in the country. The bill drafted in 2020 passed with a total of 276 lawmakers supporting the law, and only six against it. The main purpose behind this bill seems to provide clarification on the asset and protect...
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Russian Journalists Protesting Media Crackdown Detained In Moscow

MOSCOW -- Russian police have detained three journalists as they protested outside the Justice Ministry against the government's widening crackdown on media outlets. The September 8 detention of the three, from the online news site Vazhniye Istorii, comes amid mounting fears about the ongoing Kremlin campaign to squeeze independent journalism in Russia ahead of this month's elections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy