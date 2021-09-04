1440p vs 1080p Monitors for Gaming and for Work

Once again, here we are listing some of the best deals available on Amazon.com. Now we head over to the smart TV department, where we find that the Sony X85J 65 Inch TV is currently selling for $998 after receiving a 23 percent discount that translates to $301.99 savings. This 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV features native 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision HDR, and Alexa compatibility. It also comes with a 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1 under the hood, which will deliver smooth and clear image quality, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Plus, its unique 4K database upscales all the HD content to near 4K resolution, and the fact that it comes with Google TV means that you can stream all your favorite content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more without a problem.