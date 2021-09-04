Watch: Ole Miss senior defensive back Keidron Smith named winner of Chucky Mullins Award

Ole Miss senior defensive back Keidron Smith, on Saturday, was named the winner of the 2021 Chucky Mullins Award, as announced during a special team meeting. The award honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his Ole Miss career come to an end during the 1989 Homecoming game against Vanderbilt, when he was paralyzed after making a tackle. After returning to his studies at Ole Miss, Mullins passed away May 6, 1991. Smith becomes the 31st recipient in the 32-year history of the award, which is presented annually to an Ole Miss upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins - courage, leadership, perseverance and determination. "This is an honor," Smith said. "I don't know what to say, to be honest. Just the thought that my coaches and teammates thought I was the right guy for this, it's a blessing."