Just over one year ago, the LPGA Tour came to Inverness Club during a very different time in its history. With the world reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the club hosted the 2020 Drive On Championship, the Tour’s return to competition after a 166-day absence. Danielle Kang emerged the victor, capturing a one-stroke win over Celine Boutier for the first of back-to-back wins in Toledo. She does nothing but rave about her return to Inverness, one of the most renowned tracks in the country.