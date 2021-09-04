Town Center has one of Hull's larger tenant bases

The use of Fentanyl in the city of Philadelphia is getting out of control and needs to be addressed. The drug overdoses have spiked all over the country, but the rates are alarming in Philly alone. According to the CDC, in 2020 there were 93,331 overdoses in the country which was a record high. In Philly there were 1,214 overdoses, according to the Department of Public Health. And the scary part is that 81 percent of those fatalities were due to an overdose of fentanyl.