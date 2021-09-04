Town Center has one of Hull's larger tenant bases

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Charleston Town Center bled tenants, lost foot traffic and dissolved into receivership. But the mall is a relatively shining star in its new owners’ portfolio. The Augusta, Georgia-based Hull Property Group’s home web page for Town Center lists 66 tenants, including 12 apparel stores, eight health and beauty establishments and 14 restaurants, including Tidewater and The Chop House. Its glaring deficiency is only one anchor store, JCPenney, but a small number of anchors is not unique in the Hull stratosphere.

