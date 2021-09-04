CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

El Salvador court drops ban on presidential reelection

By Rocket Mortgage®
KHON2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s top court and its election authority have tossed aside what seemed to be a constitutional ban on consecutive presidential reelection, setting the stage for President Nayib Bukele to potentially seek a second term in 2024. The Supreme Court’s Constitutional Chamber on Friday...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Escobar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Legislature#Ap#The Supreme Court#The Electoral Authority#Citizen Action#The National Assembly#New Ideas Party#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
PoliticsThe New Yorker

Is El Salvador’s President Trying to Shut Down a Hearing on the Infamous El Mozote Massacre?

Nayib Bukele, the forty-year-old President of El Salvador, has been in office since 2019 and has a reputation for what is referred to as “millennial authoritarianism.” He often wears a baseball cap backward on his head, he once pronounced himself the “coolest President in the world,” and he recently made Bitcoin a legal national currency. He tends to find ways to get what he wants. In February of last year, he coerced support for a security-budget loan by surrounding the Salvadoran legislature with snipers and invading it with armed soldiers. This May, with several of his executive orders being challenged as unconstitutional, and a number of his ministries under financial investigation, he replaced the attorney general and all five judges of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, the nation’s highest, with political allies. The newly appointed judges then voided El Salvador’s ban on Presidential second terms.
Public Safetywkzo.com

Venezuelan ex-spymaster to be held in Spanish jail pending transfer to U.S

MADRID (Reuters) – Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, who was arrested on Thursday in Madrid after hiding for almost two years, will be held in prison pending extradition to the United States, Spain’s High Court said on Friday. U.S. investigators have charged Carvajal https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/manhattan-us-attorney-announces-narco-terrorism-charges-against-nicolas-maduro-current, a former general and...
EconomyPublic Radio International PRI

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

For part of Tuesday morning, El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, became tech support for a nation stepping into the world of cryptocurrency. El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and Bukele said the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning.
EconomyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Bitcoin rolls out in El Salvador

Move stumbles as app malfunctions; president unfazed. SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele reported that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part...
Politicsmix929.com

El Salvador top court rules presidents can serve two consecutive terms

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – El Salvador’s top court has ruled that the country’s president can serve two consecutive terms, opening the door for incumbent Nayib Bukele to stand for re-election in 2024. Issued late on Friday, the ruling was handed down by judges appointed by lawmakers from Bukele’s ruling party...
AfghanistanPosted by
Axios

Report: El Salvador in talks with gangs

President Nayib Bukele’s government has been secretly negotiating with El Salvador’s three main gangs in order to fulfill his 2019 campaign promise to lower the number of murders to zero, according to official documents dug up by news site El Faro. Why it matters: Bukele had repeatedly criticized previous officials...
Economycryptoslate.com

Protests in El Salvador intensify following the passing of the Bitcoin Law

El Salvador made history on Tuesday as the Bitcoin Law came into effect, sanctioning the leading cryptocurrency as legal tender in the South American country. However, since President Bukele first introduced the bill, rumblings of discontent among El Salvadorians have been brewing. Following Tuesday’s passing of the law, this discontent...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Former president 'drugged' in prison as Leftist regime tightens its grip on Bolivia

Bolivia's former president has been drugged in prison while she awaits a controversial trial accusing her of a "coup", her lawyers have told The Telegraph. Jeanine Añez, a little-known conservative senator who took charge of the Andean nation in 2019 after Evo Morales fled amid a vote-rigging scandal, was in an “extremely delicate state” after being sedated, said Jorge Valda.
Presidential Electionfloridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential odds drop

But he's still the second choice among bettors. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been downgraded in another Presidential betting market. According to odds promulgated by US-Bookies.com Wednesday, DeSantis is on the decline in terms of his overall odds to win the Presidency in 2024. He now stands at 11/1, down slightly from 10/1 on Aug. 25.
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
Currenciesbitcoinist.com

Tensions Grow In El Salvador Over The Bitcoin Gamble

El Salvador will become the first country that adopts Bitcoin as its legal tender in September. However, several warnings are coming from the economist over the risks such a move poses. According to John Hopkins University findings, paying remittances with Bitcoin will be more costly than the usual traditional method....
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

A Harris Endorsement Ends in Murder

A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy