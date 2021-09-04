CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man causing chaos during rush hour on SR 99 tunnel charged with reckless endagerment

By Tammy Mutasa, KOMO News Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man seen on shocking video causing chaos during a rush hour commute in the Highway 99 Tunnel Wednesday has now been charged. Investigators said Jonathan Campbell, 21, is charged with reckless endangerment and obstructing a public officer—both misdemeanors. Unbelievable and unexpected. Jeff Harris was behind a car when captured...

