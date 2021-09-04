CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, IL

Army dominates Georgia State in season opener, 43-10

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Christian Anderson ran for one touchdown, passed for another and Army opened the season with a 43-10 victory over Georgia State on Saturday. The Black Knights turned two Georgia State turnovers into touchdowns and a 27-7 halftime lead. On its first drive, Georgia State lost a fumble at its 40 which led to Tyson Riley's 4-yard score. Anderson scored on a quarterback draw on the final play of the first half after the Panthers fumbled on their 9. Army scored on four of its five first-half drives.

