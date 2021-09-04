1244 29th St, Richmond City, VA 23223
Welcome to the Mills at Beckstoffers located in Historic Church Hill. Beautifully designed modern attached homes (2 attached, 4 sets) offering 2 and 3 level models. Rooftop terraces, balconies, open first-floor layout, hardwood floors, and tiled baths are just a few of the amenities that make these lovely homes so special. Enjoy all conveniences of urban living including great restaurants, arts, and entertainment right in your neighborhood. Pictures may reflect upgrades available at a higher price.richmond.com
