MLB

Dodgers Injury Updates: Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw Scheduled For Rehab Assignments

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers are navigating an injury concern with David Price due to left arm trouble, but the starting rotation may soon welcome back Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw as they are scheduled for respective rehab assignments. On the 10-day injured list since July 31 because of a second bout with right shoulder inflammation, Gonsolin is scheduled to pitch Saturday for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. Gonsolin is expected to go three innings and the team will decide on a next step after that.

