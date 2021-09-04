Dodgers Injury Updates: Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw Scheduled For Rehab Assignments

LOS ANGELES — The key number for the 2021 Dodgers, it seems, is three. After Friday night’s 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres, the defending champs had played 142 games this season. They’re on a pace to top 100 victories for the third time in five seasons, their pitching staff statistically is baseball’s best even with what has turned into a patchwork rotation for the last couple of months, and they have an offensive attack potentially powerful enough to have scored 22 runs in a game and double-digit runs on 12 occasions.