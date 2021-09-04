Capito, Cook: Finding better health outcomes for West Virginians

“I feel like I have to educate my doctors about my gender identity and transgender health-related needs, including insurance coverage,” my transgender male patient, V, told me on interview. A series of interviews with V for a community outreach project during medical school elucidated a plethora of health care barriers for transgender individuals. V’s list of unmet needs includes transgender-friendly mental health care and LGBTQ+ educated physicians, including complex gender-diverse language and medical knowledge about gender-affirming care. Fortunately, medical schools and residency programs are beginning to adopt more LGBTQ+ education into their curriculum. However, patient access to the already existing LGBTQ+ competent providers is limited, with insurance being a large root of the problem. “My insurance limits who I can receive mental health and gender-affirming medical care from,” V reinforced during our last interview.
