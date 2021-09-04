Reds' Jonathan India: Swats 18th homer

India went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 15-5 loss to the Tigers. The second baseman brought the Reds to within a run with a fifth-inning blast off Kyle Funkhouser that made the score 4-3, but it was as close as Cincinnati would get to tying things up. India has been fading down the stretch -- not surprising for a rookie who hadn't played more than 121 games in a season in the minors, a figure he's already surpassed in 2021 -- and the 24-year-old is slashing .175/.254/.333 over his last 16 games with two of his 18 homers on the year.