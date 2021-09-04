CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Stryker Pregame Perspective: Hopeful, Not Hooked

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Nebraska Athletics Department announced that Fordham — a school whose last glimpse of major college football glory was nearly a century ago — would be the opponent for the Cornhusker football home opener, it could reasonably be assumed that the excitement level would not be comparable to almost any other year’s. Add the fact that it came on Labor Day weekend, and it’s not surprising the sellout streak was in jeopardy until less than a week before kickoff.

