Week one could have gone better. I went 9-3 across the board, incorrectly picking Clemson vs Georgia, LSU vs UCLA, and Vanderbilt vs ETSU. Thanks, ETSU. This week, it’s time to step it up. Especially with conference play officially kicking off with Kentucky taking on Missouri. Outside of the one SEC game, there are a few intriguing non-conference matchups. I’m so thankful the schedule makers extended the fun non-con games into week two (and as Auburn fans know, into week three with Penn State coming up).