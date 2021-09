In front of a national television audience last Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes learned the Alabama Crimson Tide are still, well, the Alabama Crimson Tide. After losing to the defending national champs 44-13, the 'Canes are looking forward to some home cooking. They start a four-game homestand at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday, welcoming Appalachian State of the Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers had an 9-3 overall record last year, ending their season with a win over North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.