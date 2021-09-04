How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson-Georgia
Clemson will kick off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 4 with one of the nation's most anticipated games of the season, as the No. 3/2 Tigers face the No. 5/5 Georgia Bulldogs in a neutral-site rivalry renewal. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON/GEORGIA SERIES HISTORY:
- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 18-42-4
- HOME: Clemson leads series, 10-9-2
- ROAD: Clemson trails series, 7-27-1
- NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 1-6-1
- LAST MEETING: Aug. 30, 2014 (45-21 L)
- STREAK: Georgia, Won 1
How to watch and listen:
TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)
STREAMING: fuboTV
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons)
SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 134, XM 193, Internet 955
The Line: Clemson -2.5, according to FanDuel
Storylines:
