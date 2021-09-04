CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson-Georgia

By Zach Lentz
Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 6 days ago

Clemson will kick off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 4 with one of the nation's most anticipated games of the season, as the No. 3/2 Tigers face the No. 5/5 Georgia Bulldogs in a neutral-site rivalry renewal. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

CLEMSON/GEORGIA SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 18-42-4

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 10-9-2

- ROAD: Clemson trails series, 7-27-1

- NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 1-6-1

- LAST MEETING: Aug. 30, 2014 (45-21 L)

- STREAK: Georgia, Won 1

How to watch and listen:

TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)

STREAMING: fuboTV

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 134, XM 193, Internet 955

The Line: Clemson -2.5, according to FanDuel

Storylines:

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
370
Followers
587
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Fowler
Person
Barrett Jones
Person
Holly Rowe
Person
Sean Kelley
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Radio#Sirius Satellite Radio#Recruiting#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#Abc#Clemson Athletic Network#Espn Radio#Fanduel Storylines#Tiger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Picks Up First 2023 Commitment

Dabo Swinney has his first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. WR Nathaniel Joseph, out of Edison High in Miami, Florida, committed to Clemson on Friday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over Florida State, Texas A&M and Florida. At 5-foot-8, 170-pounds, the SI All-American candidate is the prototypical slot receiver and...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Preview and Prediction: S.C. State vs. Clemson

Clemson will return to Death Valley for its 2021 home opener on Saturday, Sept. 11 when the Tigers welcome the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Swinney and his squad will look to rebound from a hard-fought 10-3 defeat at the hands...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Freshman Andrew Mukuba Takes Starting Role in Stride

It's hard to start as a true freshman for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Ask Tyler Davis or Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. Those guys are exceptions, not rules. You have to come in, learn the system, show you can play physically and most importantly, earn the trust of one of the top coordinators in all of college football.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney's Culture Put to Test Rest of 2021

The last time Clemson lost a season opener was in 2014. It was to the same program, the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers struggled offensively that night in Athens, Ga., kind of like last Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. A new quarterback was figuring things out, although Deshaun Watson wasn't the starter yet.
College SportsPosted by
AllClemson

Ross 'Locked In' and 'Mad' After Georgia Loss

Wide receiver Justyn Ross' return to the football field was not what he had expected. In fact, he probably could not have dreamed of a worse start to his return to college football in the Tigers' 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night. It was Ross' decision to go...
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Preseason Betting Outlook for Clemson Tigers in the NFL

The NFL's 2021 season officially kicks off Thursday night, followed by a full slate of games Sunday and Monday. At that point, all of what we thought we knew about the league begins to change, so this is the last time to look at betting odds and lock in the best values. It's also a window into what kind of season the experts believe players and teams will have, and there are several former Clemson Tigers under the microscope this year in the pros.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney Says Georgia Game was "There for the Taking"

The Clemson Tigers made their fair share of critical mistakes in their 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Head coach Dabo Swinney offered a detailed list of these errors Tuesday in his weekly meeting with the media. According to Swinney, it was those errors that cost the Tigers and had...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Beat Clemson...And it Cost Them an L

Head coach Dabo Swinney is never one to take a victory away from an opponent, but he is also good at taking a hard look at what really happened when the Tigers do drop a game. That is exactly what he did when reviewing the film of the Tigers' 10-3 loss to Georgia, and the result of his analysis—Clemson beat Clemson.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Safety Out for Season With Shoulder Injury

Clemson Safety Lannden Zanders to Miss Rest of Season With Injury. Clemson safety Lannden Zanders will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Tigers' 10-3 season-opening loss to Georgia on Saturday night. Head coach Dabo Swinney made the announcement on his weekly call-in radio...
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

D.J. Continues to Show Who He Is; Owns Mistakes, Ready to Respond

When things don't go right, for many people, the natural tendency is to deflect, pass the blame. However that was not the case with Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Even though the interception that led to the game-winning pick-six was on the receiver and he was sacked seven times—some of which were on the offensive line, running backs and receivers—his first reaction was to face the media and shoulder not some of the blame, but all of it.
Georgia StatePosted by
AllClemson

What We Learned About Clemson in Offensively Futile Loss to Georgia

Of all the ways No. 3 Clemson's monumental season opener against No. 5 Georgia could've gone, no one could have predicted that neither offense would score a touchdown. With two Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback, coaching staffs that know what they're doing and playmakers all over the field, there's no way the end zone should've stayed dark in this offensive era of college football.
Georgia StatePosted by
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia. The running game was non-existent for Clemson in its season-opening loss to Georgia. The Tigers running backs totaled just 24 yards on nine carries. Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media on Sunday night that in hindsight the team should have been better at forcing the issue but that there were a number of factors that played into the offense's lack of rushing attempts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy