UNC vs. Virginia Tech - Player of the Game: Ja’Qurious Conley

Well, that was frustrating. North Carolina started off the new season with an absolute clunker at Virginia Tech. After the preseason hype, UNC’s defense had a bad first half, especially when Tech ran the ball, putting the Heels in a big hole. They steadied themselves in the second half and held the Hokies to three points the rest of the way, some costly turnovers and questionable decisions made it so that they came up short, despite outgaining tech for the game.