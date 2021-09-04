CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UNC vs. Virginia Tech - Player of the Game: Ja’Qurious Conley

By Matt Ferenchick
tarheelblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that was frustrating. North Carolina started off the new season with an absolute clunker at Virginia Tech. After the preseason hype, UNC’s defense had a bad first half, especially when Tech ran the ball, putting the Heels in a big hole. They steadied themselves in the second half and held the Hokies to three points the rest of the way, some costly turnovers and questionable decisions made it so that they came up short, despite outgaining tech for the game.

www.tarheelblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#Unc#Virginia Tech Player#Hokies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Blacksburg, VAWTOP

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Officials at Virginia Tech are apologizing for a series of problems at the school’s opening football game last week, including long lines to get into the stadium and bottles being thrown in the stands and toward the players. The Roanoke Times reports fans endured long lines to...
Blacksburg, VADaily Tar Heel

Preview: No. 10 UNC football must overcome hostile environment at Virginia Tech

Fans hold up their phones among a sea of maroon and orange, lighting up the Blacksburg night sky. The booming sounds from hype videos amp the crowd up more as the Virginia Tech football team casually walks outside from the locker room into Lane Stadium. When they approach the tunnel, adorned with the names of graduated Hokie players, the music stops and all that's heard are spectators screaming, “Let’s go Hokies.”
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Ja'Qurious Conley Makes Athletic Interception in Fourth Quarter

Following a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter by the North Carolina offense, UNC's defense needed to make something happen to keep its team in the game. On the first play of the drive following the turnover, the Tar Heel defense did just that. Jeremiah Gemmel and Tomari Fox...
College Sportschatsports.com

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/03

MoneyLine (Open): North Carolina (-230) vs Virginia Tech (180) Spread (Open): North Carolina (-6.5) vs. Virginia Tech (6.5) North Carolina’s ascendence as a program under Mack Brown sees them entering the season with high expectations. Ranked at 10 in the preseason AP Poll, the Tar Heels have the makings of a dangerous team hoping to scratch the surface of challenging Clemson’s dominance over the rest of the conference. They’re led by one of – if not the – best quarterbacks in the country in Sam Howell, whose 68 career touchdown passes are more than any other ACC signal-caller has accrued during their first two seasons.
NFLShelby Star

Which true freshmen could play for UNC football against Virginia Tech? Jahvaree Ritzie leads the list

Four-star defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie enrolled early at UNC in January. He’s been drawing rave reviews within the football program ever since. After capping off a solid spring practice circuit with three tackles and a tackle for loss in UNC’s spring game and continuing his development through the summer, the former Glenn High School standout is in line for snaps in the No. 10 Tar Heels’ season opener, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said Monday.
NFLwmleader.com

Virginia Tech seals stunning win over UNC with help of questionable interception call

It looked as if North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was trying just to throw the football out of bounds to avoid a late sack. With 37 seconds left in the game, facing a 2nd-and-7 at the Virginia Tech 40-yard line, Howell heaved the ball to his right as he was spun toward the ground. The ball didn’t reach the sideline. And it didn’t hit UNC hands. Instead, it sailed right into the arms of Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner, who bobbled it three times as he was going to the ground and then a fourth time after he hit the turf.
College Sportsheraldsun.com

Gameday Preview: UNC at Virginia Tech kickoff time, odds, top players, TV info

When coach Mack Brown came out of retirement in 2019, he did so with the firm belief that he could mold North Carolina into a top-10 football program. That he has done so in the preseason polls (No. 9 in USA Today/Coaches and No. 10 in The Associated Press) heading into Friday’s season opener at Virginia Tech, is one sign that his vision is well within reach. That the Tar Heels beat the likes of Clemson for Greensboro Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw and got quarterback Drake Maye to flip his commitment to Alabama is another indication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy