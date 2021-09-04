CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

In the last poll, the vote rate decreased by 6 points.

By cpadmin
clarepeople.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“41 PERCENT DON’T CONFIRM WHAT BIDEN IS DOING”. There is more bad news for Democrats in the poll on presidential approval rates, the biggest indicators of the midterm elections. While 41 percent of respondents said they “strongly disagree” with Biden’s work, only 19 percent “strongly approve”. While many experts interpret these rates as “catastrophic for Democrats” in the midterm elections to be held in November 2022, the main reasons for this are increasing inflation, unmet expectations in employment, and the defeat experienced during the withdrawal process from Afghanistan.

www.clarepeople.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
WorldPosted by
AFP

Voting underway in Morocco legislative, local polls

Moroccans began voting Wednesday in parliamentary and local elections that will decide the fate of Islamists who have governed the kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings. The vote comes as the tourism-dependent economy is making a patchy recovery from a pandemic-induced seven percent contraction in real GDP last year. Polling stations opened at 8:00am local time (0700 GMT) and will close at 7:00pm (1800 GMT). Preliminary results are expected this evening. Eighteen million voters are on the electoral roll, and citizens will vote for 395 national lawmakers, alongside more than 31,000 local and regional officials.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
Vermont StatePosted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In Vermont

Vermont is the second smallest state population-wise after Wyoming. Some cities here are not suitable to live in from data gathered from the FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s Best Places, the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, crime adjusted median income, education, etc.
Atlantic County, NJAtlantic City Press

Atlantic County needs poll workers for early voting

Atlantic County election officials need poll workers for the nine days of early voting in October, officials said. The daily pay was set by statute 19 years ago at $200 a day. On a regular Election Day, poll workers start between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and work to 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
San Patricio County, TXmysoutex.com

San Pat eliminates polling locations for early voting

During San Patricio County Commissioners Court last week, San Patricio County Election Administrator Pamela Hill presented the prospect of consolidating the dates and eliminating Gregory and Edroy polling locations for early voting in the county. “During a constitutional amendment election, the state allows us to consolidate to where we have...
ElectionsRebel Yell

Poll: SPD climbs to 24% – three points ahead of Union | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Four weeks before the federal elections, another poll sees the SPD with chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz as the most powerful force. Social Democrats gain two percentage points in “Sunday trend” for “Bild am Sonntag” compared to the previous week. With 24%, they are now well ahead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy