Michael Cruz Kayne: Sorry For Your Loss (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 8 days ago

Everyone dies but no one talks about it, not really. A comedy show about grief from Michael Cruz Kayne. With special guest Chris Gethard (Beautiful/Anonymous, Career Suicide, The Chris Gethard Show). Starts 10PM ET. All attendees must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Please download and register with NY’s Excelsior...

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Gethard
Person
Michael Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sorry For Your Loss#Excelsior Pass
Comments / 0

