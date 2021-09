A disturbance causing added cloud cover across the Heartland this morning. A few sprinkles/isolated shower is possible, but most areas will remain dry. A more mild start with temps in the mid and upper 60s. Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny skies later on and southerly winds will warm up temperatures back into the upper 80s. It will be breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25mph. This will cause for choppy waters on lakes today. Mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by Sunday morning.