Martin Garrix is “Lovin’ Every Minute” of His Return to Live Events
Electronic music champion Martin Garrix is back and on a quest to dominate festival lineups and music charts after a year of no shows. Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix made a highly anticipated return to live events following a series of livestreams over the past year due to the ongoing pandemic. Over the weekend, Garrix gave a last-minute headlining performance at Austria’s Electric Love and closed it out at the STMPD RCRDS stage at the UK’s renowned festival Creamfields.edmidentity.com
