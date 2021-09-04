Martin Garrix is “Lovin’ Every Minute” of His Return to Live Events

Martin Garrix held us over throughout the pandemic with a handful of incredible streams—going everywhere from his Amsterdam rooftop to Tomorrowland’s Around the World—but on August 27, the STMPD RCRDS boss was finally able to get back to doing what he does best, making his in-person return to the stage for the first time in a year and a half. Commissioned with shutting down Electric Love’s second day in Austria, Garrix’s hour-long set was thankfully streamed for those unable to be in Salzburg during the weekend.