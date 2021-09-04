CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Garrix is “Lovin’ Every Minute” of His Return to Live Events

By Crystal Luna
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic music champion Martin Garrix is back and on a quest to dominate festival lineups and music charts after a year of no shows. Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix made a highly anticipated return to live events following a series of livestreams over the past year due to the ongoing pandemic. Over the weekend, Garrix gave a last-minute headlining performance at Austria’s Electric Love and closed it out at the STMPD RCRDS stage at the UK’s renowned festival Creamfields.

