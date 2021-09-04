CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Subsidia Annihilates Minds on Newest Volume of ‘Night’

By Janice Roque
edmidentity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubsidia Records dropped the fifth volume of their Night series and it features some of the grimiest artists in the dubstep scene right now. Over the years, Excision has risen to the top of the scene but has also made it his mission to put on for the underground and lesser-known bass artists. Whether it be through his Lost Lands and Bass Canyon lineups or the plethora of releases on Subsidia, a large number of up-and-coming artists have begun to earn their space in the scene. Now, he’s furthered that mission with the latest volume in the Night compilation series.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidia Records#Excision#Jkyl Hyde#Layz#Vlcn#Chrmndrs#Spanish#Badfella#Perma#Better Pray Faytal#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicedmidentity.com

OBLVYN Delivers a Feel-Good Mix for the Final Days of Summer

Feeling gloomy because the final days of summer are upon us? Listen to this mix from OBLVYN to brighten your day and warm your soul. While Monstercat has been home to some of the most renowned artists in the scene over the years, the label has also made sure to support countless artists rising through the ranks from all reaches of the globe. This includes one of the latest artists to grace the imprint, OBLVYN, who is quickly beginning to turn heads as she stakes her claim on the scene.
Musicedmidentity.com

Fred V Celebrates Stepping Out Solo with ‘Radiate’

Fred V brings the world his debut solo album, aptly titled Radiate, and explores how he’s continuing to evolve in the drum and bass world. Fred V has rocked drum and bass fans for years now. First rising to fame over a decade ago as one-half of Fred V & Grafix, he now lays down the sounds at the decks and in the production booth as a solo artist. As part of the duo, he cut his skills on three different albums, an EP, and plenty of singles from 2009 onward. Today, he swarms the ears with radiant waves as a solo project and lays to bear his stylistic beats and rhythms.
Musicedmidentity.com

Pick Paraleven’s Brain Ahead of Upcoming Album ‘Apollo’

Prior to the release of his debut album Apollo on Rose Avenue Records, Paraleven shared some insight on the production process and more. It’s not all too often that artists manage to gain so much traction in their music career after first emerging on the scene, but with Paraleven this was almost inevitable. After the colorful, cinematic soundscapes of his Ripples/Siphon EP swiftly garnered the attention of Lane 8 and landed him on This Never Happened, the up-and-coming producer was given the ideal outlet to step fully into his artistry and develop his sound even more. Now, after finding a home on RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s Rose Avenue Records imprint, Paraleven is finally gracing the world with his debut album Apollo.
Musicedmidentity.com

MYTHM and Matheny Rattle Bones with “Reflex”

Two of the hottest acts in the underground bass scene, MYTHM and Matheny, have joined forces to create a powerhouse of an EP. The underground has put its foot on the gas and not let up once this year and two artists who’ve been consistently pumping out the fire are non-other than MYTHM and Matheny. Both have very unique styles and bring something different to their corners of bass music, but you might ask yourself what happens when you combine the two? The answer is pure madness on one hell of an EP and their collaborative release, Reflex, might be the hardest Wormhole release yet.
Musicedmidentity.com

Escape Reality with RÜFÜS DU SOL’s “Alive”

Catch a breath of fresh air with RÜFÜS DU SOL’s “Alive” and its new liberating short film created with Unreal Engine. Since the announcement of their tour dates this year, ears were eager to know what melodic beauty RÜFÜS DU SOL would have in store for them. Little did they know that their eyes would be in for a treat as well. The second release off of the upcoming album, “Next To Me” captivated viewers with its beautiful A.I.-generated landscapes morphing into one another. Leaving fans eagerly anticipating what creative escape they might experience visually for their track “Alive.”
Musicedmidentity.com

Float Away with Rylan Taggart and Lumynesynth’s New EP

Canadian producer Rylan Taggart and singer-songwriter Lumynesynth teamed up to unveil the two-track Adrift EP on Monstercat Silk. After Monstercat announced that they would be acquiring Silk Music to form a new imprint dubbed Monstercat Silk questions arose about the direction of the label and how it would impact the future. But any worries that longtime Silk fans had washed away with time as an onslaught of stunning releases surfaced on the label that carried on with tradition in a fairly seamless manner. Now, Rylan Taggart and Lumynesynth have become the latest to land on the imprint with their two-track EP, Adrift.
Musicedmidentity.com

Kozmoz Demolishes Speakers with ‘Cyber Resistance’ EP

Kozmoz makes a smashing debut on Gud Vibrations with the Cyber Resistance EP, a four-track ride that’s sure to snap some necks. Hard-hitting artist Kozmoz has been making massive waves since his emergence into the scene. His sound design is unique, featuring a plethora of bone-curdling, dubstep beats that have gained him recognition from a handful of well-respected heavyweights, as well as finding a home on Disciple’s Chaos compilation. Now, Kozmoz has released his debut EP on Gud Vibrations, Cyber Resistance.
Musicedmidentity.com

EMBRZ Shines Brightly on Debut Album, ‘Moments’

EMBRZ delivers his most substantial body of work to date, his debut album Moments which is out now on Lane 8‘s This Never Happened. Jack Casey, also known as the Dublin-born emotive producer EMBRZ, has carved out plenty of space in the realm of emotion-fueled dance music. As the audience for chilled-out electronic beats continues to grow, he’s perfectly positioned himself to dominate the flourishing genre with a number of releases surfacing over the years. Now, he’s landed his debut album, Moments, on Lane 8’s This Never Happened to further pluck at the heartstrings of listeners.
Celebritiesedmidentity.com

Get to Know the Sublime House Style of JTJ

Los Angeles-based house artist JTJ swung by to talk about his latest releases, his Jeff El Jefe alias, working with legends, and more. The West Coast is home to many of the most beloved artists and rising stars in the dance music scene, and Jeff Saenz, otherwise known as JTJ, is one of them. Dance music has always played a crucial role in his life, having grown up with a father who DJ’d disco and being further immersed in the thriving house music scene in Los Angeles. This led to him eventually picking up DJing himself, and later producing, and the rest has been history.
Musicedmidentity.com

Rising Star Alias Teel Brings the Bass with “Reign”

Are you ready for the “Reign” of Alias Teel? This rising bass artist is quickly becoming one to watch and his latest tune is a scorcher!. Hailing from Colorado, Alias Teel is an emerging artist who specializes in slaughterous basslines and colorful sound design. Although he’s only been producing for two years, he’s drawn influence from the likes of LSDream, CharlestheFirst, and Tripp St – and has already begun to pack an incredible punch with his unmistakable sound. With only two official releases under his belt, Alias Teel now returns to the forefront with “Reign,” a blistering bass tune that will rightfully beckon to bassheads with each passing second.
Musicedmidentity.com

Space Yacht Drops Their First DnB Compilation, ‘Critical Mass’

Space Yacht taps the tastemaking talents of REAPER for the first volume of their drum and bass compilation series, Critical Mass. Although Space Yacht might’ve become well-known for curating the sounds of house and bass music on their newly minted label, they’ve set their sights on supporting the rapidly growing drum and bass scene too. In fact, the first release from CLB and Formula on the imprint featured the sounds of the genre, and seemingly ever since then there’s been an increasing number of artists who have been captivated by or began to produce beats in that style. Now, Space Yacht is looking to help highlight some of these artists and gifted the world with the first volume of their Critical Mass series.
Musicedmidentity.com

PEEKABOO Returns to WAKAAN with New Single “Black Hole”

PEEKABOO sucks listeners into a stirring, hypnotic darkness through his newest single “Black Hole,” which is out now on WAKAAN. Since first breaking into the scene, PEEKABOO has become a staple for many festival lineups and bass music playlists. With such an intricately crafted production style and personalized sound, it’s impossible to not be drawn into his following so quickly. Some PEEKABOO classics include tracks such as the immediately recognizable “Babatunde” with G-Rex, the head-bobbing “Arrival” off his Imposters EP, and “Maniac” off his Maniac EP. It’s unquestionable that PEEKABOO has the capability to give us some amazing creations, both independently, and in collaboration with other next-level artists.
Musicfargounderground.com

Boogie T – Out Of The Woods Tour

Boogie T at TAK Music Venue on Friday, September 17th with special guest SubDocta!. Support: Medicine Place, Illudium, Hedawn, New Reign. Born and raised in the swamps of Louisiana, writing and playing music since the tender age of eight, Brock Thornton. aka Boogie T, has come a long way to...
Musicedmidentity.com

Patrick Topping Goes Interstellar on ‘Planet Session’ EP

Tech house phenom Patrick Topping has been on fire as of late and shows no signs of slowing on the latest three-track EP Planet Session. After exploding onto the scene back in 2017 with his global hit “Be Sharp Say Nowt,” Patrick Topping has carved out a niche for himself that few others have achieved in such a short amount of time. He’s excelled at creating high-energy tech-house bangers while also implementing numerous production elements across various sub-genres of house. From massive sets at Mysteryland, ARC Music Festival, and CRSSD Festival to the launch of his massively successful label Trick Records, he’s on a path to the top with no end in sight. Today, he’s unveiled the next EP in his incredible catalog of bangers, Planet Session.
Musicedmidentity.com

Qrion Releases “Your Love” and Announces Debut Album

Beloved producer Qrion returns to her home on Anjunadeep with the release of “Your Love” and details for her debut album. Few artists have captivated the minds of house and techno lovers as quickly as Qrion has over the past few years. Since moving from Sapporo to San Francisco, she’s continued to propel herself to even higher reaches of the atmosphere with fantastic releases and stunning mixes. While she’s graced other labels during this time, Qrion has also become a frequent face on Anjunadeep and the community has welcomed her with open arms – and this fall she’s set to gift her fans with something new on the label… her debut album.
Musicedmidentity.com

Genix Celebrates Musical Diversity on Debut Album ‘199X’

Genix officially unveils his debut LP, 199X, a love letter to rave culture highlighting his full range of sound from trance to techno!. Genix has been wowing fans across the globe for almost two decades. While making waves on behemoth labels like Armada and Vandit, it has been his time with Anjunabeats that places him in our hearts for all eternity, releasing timeless tunes while also partnering up with Sunny Lax to create jaw-dropping event memories. Today, the man that set the Guinness world record for the highest land DJ set at Everest Base Camp unleashes his debut LP 199X – and it’s a full feast for the body, mind, and soul!
Moviesntdaily.com

‘The Night House’ horrifically melts the mind of anyone willing to watch

There has been a clear shift in the horror genre. Ever since movies like “Get Out” and “Hereditary” changed the genre forever, we often get introduced to movies trying to set the new standard. The horror genre is so versatile because there are many different ways to make a horror film. What makes “The Night House” great is its ability to be a movie about grief before it is a movie about supernatural horrors. This film is truly one of the most spine-chilling watches I have seen in recent memory, and if you want to jolt in the best way possible, look no further.
Musicedmidentity.com

Take a Deep Dive Into Hydraulix’s Mind with ‘Imposter Syndrome’

Hydraulix just released the impressive Imposter Syndrome LP on WAKAAN and it features a plethora of heavy hitters and major collabs. For all lovers of the gritty and grimy bass, Hydraulix has become a household name. Known for extremely successful releases such as “Laser Burn” with Liquid Stranger and “Let Em Drip” off their 2019 release Space Cadet, he’s now presented a 20-track, full-length journey of absolute madness that lets us step into the Aussie producer’s mind. With a plethora of diverse sounds and collaborations, Imposter Syndrome, out now via WAKAAN, provides a fresh staple to add to your bass playlist – one that you won’t want to stop playing.
Musicedmidentity.com

Kompany Shows Us Why He’s ‘Untouchable’ in the Bass Scene

Coming off the release of his latest EP, Untouchable, Kompany stopped by to chat about his production process, interacting with fans, and more. Kompany has been cemented in the bass music scene for the last few years. He has taken the conventional dubstep sound and flipped it on its head with wild synth arrangements, decimating drums, and distinctive vocal samples. The result of his work in the studio has arrived in the form of tunes that are pristinely produced and a cut above the rest – easily making him a fan favorite of those in the bass scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy