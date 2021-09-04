Subsidia Annihilates Minds on Newest Volume of ‘Night’
Subsidia Records dropped the fifth volume of their Night series and it features some of the grimiest artists in the dubstep scene right now. Over the years, Excision has risen to the top of the scene but has also made it his mission to put on for the underground and lesser-known bass artists. Whether it be through his Lost Lands and Bass Canyon lineups or the plethora of releases on Subsidia, a large number of up-and-coming artists have begun to earn their space in the scene. Now, he’s furthered that mission with the latest volume in the Night compilation series.edmidentity.com
