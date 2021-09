Nothing hit quite like a chain restaurant did when you were an excitable 10 year old. Your parents groaned so loudly when you begged them to book in for all your mates at whatever eatery devoid of culture and soul lurked in your local retail park. It was that essential venue you just had to dine at after a long and raucous afternoon bowling, swimming, laser questing or talking your way through some nonsense film at the cinema. Overpriced birthday grub from chain restaurants is all that was ever going to hit the spot.