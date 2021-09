State College Field Hockey hosted North Allegheny High School at Memorial Field on Saturday, Sep. 4th. JV ended in a 0-0 tie and Varsity won with a final score of 1-0. JV started first, coming out strong by winning six penalty corners and taking 23 shots by eight different players. Throughout the game, goalie Keira Loviscky was shot at three different times but was able to save all the shots that came at her. Although neither team succeeded in scoring, State College was able to keep their power flowing by staying in control of possession.